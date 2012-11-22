BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.40 percent at 18,534.12 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.34 percent higher at 5,634 points, tracking higher Asian shares and lead by gains in rate-sensitive stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.22 percent as the RBI has so far desisted from announcing an open market operation this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.03/04 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12, tracking gains in the domestic share market and other Asian peers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) up 1 bp at 7.77 percent while the 5-year OIS rate also up 1 bp at 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share