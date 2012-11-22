STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index up 0.25 percent at 18,506.26
points and the 50-share NSE index 0.16 percent higher at 5,624
points, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks on hopes that the
winter session of parliament, which started on Thursday, would
pass bills to liberalise the insurance, pension and banking
sectors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.21
percent as the RBI has so far desisted from announcing an open
market operation this week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.18/19
per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12. Traders
estimate some $200 million of dollar demand, which they
attribute to Cipla after the drug maker on Wednesday
said it would offer $215 million for a majority stake in South
Africa's Cipla Medpro.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) unchanged at 7.76
percent and the 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.17 percent. Dealers
say the market now expects open market operations by the central
bank next week to address liquidity shortage.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 compared with its
previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
---------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)