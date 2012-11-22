STOCKS
India's 30-share BSE index ended up 0.31 percent at
18,517.34 and the 50-share NSE index 0.23 percent higher at
5,627.75, as a weaker rupee boosted IT shares such as Infosys,
while banking stocks such as SBI rose on the first day of the
winter session of parliament.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points
higher at 8.23 percent after a government source told Reuters
that the fiscal deficit aim may be breached, potentially
resulting in 350-400 billion rupees extra market borrowing.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at
55.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.11/12. The
Indian rupee fell for a third straight session on Thursday as
persistent dollar buying by oil refiners and absence of major
dollar inflows due to a holiday in the United States hurt the
local unit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rose to an over two-month high to
7.20 percent. It ended 2 bps higher at 7.19 percent. The 1-year
overnight index swap (OIS) was unchanged at 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent
compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.10. Repo bids rose to
a five month high of 1.24 trillion rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)