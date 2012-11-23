STOCKS
India's 30-share BSE index down 0.10 percent at 18,498.72
and the 50-share NSE index 0.12 percent lower at 5,621, but
trading was choppy with the market swinging between mild gains
and losses awaiting cues from the winter session of parliament
currently underway for direction.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.22 percent on some bargain buying with traders awaiting the
130 billion rupees bond sale later in the day for cues.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker
at 55.23/24 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.21/22 as
dollar demand from oil refiners hurts but positive euro and
gains in other Asian peers limits a sharper downside.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.20
percent while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate largely steady at Thursday's
close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
