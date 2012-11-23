STOCKS
India's 30-share BSE index down 0.40 percent and the
50-share NSE index falls 0.37 percent, as the focus continues to
remain on parliament's winter session. Pharma and bank shares
leading the fall.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.23 percent after
the auction, steady from the previous close.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 55.41/42 versus its
previous close of 55.21/22 as dollar demand from oil companies
and weak domestic shares hurt, but some dollar selling by
state-run banks likely on behalf of the central bank helps pull
the unit off the day's low of 55.53, its lowest since Sept.
11.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.18 percent while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.77.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate steady at Thursday's close of
8.05/8.10 percent.
