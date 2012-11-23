STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index was down 0.6 percent and the
50-share NSE index fell 0.02 percent, in a volatile session,
after both the houses of parliament were adjourned on the second
day of the winter session, raising questions about the fate of
proposed legislation.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.23 percent after
the central bank set aggressive cutoffs for its weekly debt
auction, coming off near three-month highs on concerns about the
fiscal deficit and tight liquidity.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee fell to over two-month lows
at 55.535/545, versus its previous close of 55.21/22, marking a
fourth straight weekly loss and its longest losing streak in
nearly six months, weighed down by persistent dollar buying by
oil companies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 basis
point to 7.18 percent, an over two-month high, while the 1-year
OIS rate was steady at 7.76 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate steady at Thursday's close of
8.05/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Naryanan)