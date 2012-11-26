STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index up 0.35 percent at 18,570.05
points and the 50-share NSE index 0.26 percent higher at
5,614.15, tracking gains in other Asian shares but caution
prevailed ahead of the all-party meeting later in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.22 percent versus
its previous close of 8.23 percent on some position adjustment
after the sell-off in recent sessions and hopes the central bank
will announce open market operations to help tide over the tight
cash conditions.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.44/45 per dollar
versus its previous close of 55.535/545, tracking gains in the
domestic share market but dollar demand from oil firms to meet
month-end import commitments weighed.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at its previous close
of 7.18 percent while the 1-year OIS rate was up 1 basis point
at 7.77 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate steady at its Friday's close of
8.05/8.10 percent. Rates had closed at 8.00/8.05 percent in an
illiquid market on Saturday.
---------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)