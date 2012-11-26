STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index up 0.35 percent at 18,570.05 points and the 50-share NSE index 0.26 percent higher at 5,614.15, tracking gains in other Asian shares but caution prevailed ahead of the all-party meeting later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.22 percent versus its previous close of 8.23 percent on some position adjustment after the sell-off in recent sessions and hopes the central bank will announce open market operations to help tide over the tight cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.44/45 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.535/545, tracking gains in the domestic share market but dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end import commitments weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at its previous close of 7.18 percent while the 1-year OIS rate was up 1 basis point at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate steady at its Friday's close of 8.05/8.10 percent. Rates had closed at 8.00/8.05 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)