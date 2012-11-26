STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index up 0.24 percent at 18,551.23
points and the 50-share NSE index 0.16 percent higher at
5,635.70 points, tracking gains in other Asian shares but
caution prevailed ahead of an all-party meeting later in the
day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.21 percent versus
its previous close of 8.23 percent. Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram's assurance that he would be able to contain fiscal
deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP has led the market in partially
unwinding bets positioned for a 300-400 billion rupees of extra
borrowings, traders said.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.64/65 per dollar
versus its previous close of 55.535/545, on strong dollar demand
from oil firms to meet month-end import commitments.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.17
percent while the 1-year OIS rate was also lower 1 basis point
at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate steady at its Friday's close of
8.05/8.10 percent. Rates had closed at 8.00/8.05 percent in an
illiquid market on Saturday.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)