STOCKS
-----------------------
India's 30-share BSE index up 1.01 percent at 18,725 points
and the 50-share NSE index 0.99 percent higher at 5,691.65
points, tracking gains in other regional sharemarkets after a
deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on
disbursing the next installment of aid was reached. Moody's
maintaining a stable outlook on its India sovereign rating also
helped.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.19 percent as traders hopeful of an announcement of open
market operation to buy bonds by the central bank to ease
domestic liquidity pressures.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.60/61 per dollar
versus its previous close of 55.73/74, tracking gains in the
domestic sharemarket and other Asian peers following the Greece
deal. Dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end import
commitment will, however, limit further gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.17 percent, while
the 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.75 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10
percent on Monday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)