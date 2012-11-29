STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares gain on the back of rise in Asian equities and
an upgrade of Indian equities by Goldman Sachs. The BSE index is
up 1.06 percent, The 50-share NSE index gained 0.99
percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark federal bond yield 1 basis point higher at
8.20 percent after the RBI has desisted so far from announcing
any open market operation to ease a cash crunch.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee gains to 55.40/41
to a dollar after falling to 55.61 in opening trades, versus its
previous close of 55.45/46, as custodian banks sold dollars and
the euro recovered.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 basis point lower at 7.14
percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.73
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10
percent at Tuesday close, as the reporting week begins.
---------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)