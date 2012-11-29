STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain on the back of rise in Asian equities and an upgrade of Indian equities by Goldman Sachs. The BSE index is up 1.06 percent, The 50-share NSE index gained 0.99 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark federal bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.20 percent after the RBI has desisted so far from announcing any open market operation to ease a cash crunch. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains to 55.40/41 to a dollar after falling to 55.61 in opening trades, versus its previous close of 55.45/46, as custodian banks sold dollars and the euro recovered. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 basis point lower at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday close, as the reporting week begins. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)