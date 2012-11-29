New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain on the back of a rise in Asian equities and an upgrade of Indian equities by Goldman Sachs. The BSE index is up 1.29 percent, The 50-share NSE index gains 1.2 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark federal bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.20 percent as the RBI has desisted so far from announcing any open market operation to ease a cash crunch. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee gains to 55.20/21, versus its previous close of 55.45/46, as custodian banks sold dollars and the euro recovered. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 2 basis points lower at 7.13 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday close, as the reporting week begins. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Feb 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.