STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares surged to close at their highest in 19 months after the government agreed to a vote in parliament on allowing foreign entry in multi-brand retail, raising hopes that key reforms will pass through. The BSE index ended up 1.75 percent, The 50-share NSE index gained 1.7 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark federal bond yield ended 2 basis points higher at 8.21 percent up as traders were disappointed by the absence of any announcement on open market operations by the central bank during market hours and waited for the GDP data due on Friday for direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.8350/8450 per dollar, versus its previous close of 55.45/46, after the government agreed to a vote in parliament on allowing foreign investment in multi-brand retail, raising hopes it would muster a majority and push through key reforms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended 1 basis point lower at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also closed down 1 bp at 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent on Tuesday, as the reporting week begins. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)