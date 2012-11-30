STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares gain tracking firm Asian shares which rose to
a nine-month peak on Friday, helped by firmer global equities
overnight. The BSE index is up 0.43 percent, The 50-share NSE
index gained 0.39 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark federal bond yield 4 basis point lower at
8.17 percent as traders cheer the central bank's plan to
purchase debt, providing much-needed liquidity relief.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee gains to 54.52/54
versus its previous close of 54.8350/8450 per dollar, helped by
global risk-on sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 3 basis points lower at 7.11
percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.71
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
Thursday's close.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)