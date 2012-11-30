STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is up 0.85 percent, and the 50-share NSE index
gains 0.75 percent.
Quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.3 percent from
a year earlier, provisional government data showed
on Friday, below the 5.5 percent posted in the three months
ended in June and less than what a Reuters poll of economists
had forecast.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark federal bond yields 4 basis point lower at
8.17 percent. India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in
2026 at 100.35 rupees, yielding 8.2849 percent at an auction on
Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee gains to 54.46/47
versus its previous close of 54.8350/8450 per dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 3 basis points lower at 7.11
percent, while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.71
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
Thursday's close.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)