STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index was 0.16 percent lower, and the 50-share NSE index fell 0.15 percent, on profit booking after rising 4.5 percent in last four sessions. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark federal bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.17 percent with a likely move to hike foreign fund limit in government debt by $5 billion and the RBI governor's comments on tolerance for higher normal level of inflation adding to gains in prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.62/63 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.26/27 on the back of dollar demand from importers including gold and oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.72 percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also unchanged at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its Friday's close of 8.00/8.05. Rates had ended at 8.05/8.10 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)