STOCKS
The BSE index fell 0.18 percent, and the 50-share NSE index
ended down 0.15 percent, retreating from 19-month highs,
as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank were hit by
profit-taking on worries over parliament's impending vote on
foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark federal bond yield ended 1 basis point
lower at 8.17 percent, falling for a second session on Monday
after a finance ministry source said the government will allow
foreigners to buy more debt and on hopes the central bank's
offer to buy debt will be a success.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.77/78
versus its previous close of 54.26/27 per dollar, snapping a
three-day winning streak on Monday as importers, including oil
and gold firms pumped up dollar purchases, while weak domestic
shares failed to offer much respite.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate settled
down 1 basis point at 7.71 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS
rate ended flat at 7.12 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with
Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)