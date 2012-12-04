STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index and the NSE index trading flat in choppy trade
ahead of parliament's impending vote on foreign direct
investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday afternoon.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield steady at 8.17
percent, ahead of an up to 120 billion rupees open market
operation by the central bank to buy bonds later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.91/92 per dollar
versus its close of 54.77/78 on the back of dollar demand from
oil firms, weak domestic shares and ahead of the parliament vote
on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.72
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.12 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent compared with
Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)