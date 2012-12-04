STOCKS
The BSE index up 0.17 percent and the NSE index gains 0.16
percent with ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries
leading the gains ahead of parliament's vote on
foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield down 1 bp at
8.16 percent. India's central bank may buy the 8.15 percent
bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.90 rupees yielding 8.1649 percent
at an auction on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 54.94/95 per dollar
versus its close of 54.77/78 on the back of dollar demand from
oil firms and as sentiment remains cautious ahead of the crucial
vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on
Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.72 percent and
the benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.13 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with
Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
