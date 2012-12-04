STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.17 percent and the NSE index gains 0.16 percent with ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries leading the gains ahead of parliament's vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield down 1 bp at 8.16 percent. India's central bank may buy the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.90 rupees yielding 8.1649 percent at an auction on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.94/95 per dollar versus its close of 54.77/78 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and as sentiment remains cautious ahead of the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.72 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)