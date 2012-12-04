STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.22 percent and the NSE index gains 0.31 percent, rising for the fifth day in the last six sessions, led by gains in Reliance Industries on hopes the government will soon approve the company's investment plans for the KG-D6 block. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17 percent. The Reserve Bank of India bought 116.42 billion rupees ($2.13 billion) of government bonds through open market operations on Tuesday, marginally lower than the notified 120 billion rupees. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.68/69 per dollar versus its Monday close of 54.77/78 as investor hopes for a parliamentary approval to foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail grew a day ahead of the impending vote. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.73 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)