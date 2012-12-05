STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.21 percent and the NSE index gains 0.13 percent, ahead of a crucial vote in the parliament on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail sector, with banks and Reliance Industries leading gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17 percent. Liquidity expected to remain tight, with repo bids remaining high at 944.15 billion rupees. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.53/54 per dollar versus its Tuesday close of 54.68/69, weighed by gains in the domestic share market and tracking losses in the greenback versus the euro and some other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)