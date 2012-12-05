STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closed up 0.23 percent at 19,391.86 points and the NSE index gained 0.19 percent to 5,900.50 points, on hopes the government will muster a majority in parliament on a crucial vote to allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17 percent, with the outcome of a parliament vote expected to be a key factor in determining whether the government would have the appetite for future reforms, crucial for keeping fiscal deficit in check. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at 54.54/55 per dollar versus its Tuesday's close of 54.68/69, as investors pinned their hopes on the parliament vote. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its close of 8.05/8.10 percent on Tuesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)