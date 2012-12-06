STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.72 percent and the NSE index also 0.71 percent lower as traders booked profits after shares had gained over the past sessions on hopes that the government will win the retail FDI vote. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17 percent, with a 120-billion rupee bond sale on Friday the next immediate trigger. The government's win in parliament is considered favourable for the future of reforms and may help the government to push further reforms. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee off highs, now flat at 54.54/55 per dollar after local shares gave up early gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.71 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 2 bps at 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its close of 8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)