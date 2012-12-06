UOB eyes US dollar, euro covered bonds
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.62 percent and the NSE index also 0.64 percent lower on profit-taking after shares gained over the past several sessions on hopes the government will win the retail FDI vote. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.18 percent, with a 120-billion rupee bond sale by the central bank on Friday the next immediate trigger. The government's win in parliament is considered favourable for the future of reforms. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.54/55 after local shares gave up early gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.71 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 2 bps at 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its close of 8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.