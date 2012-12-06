STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ended 0.49 percent higher at 19,486.80 points
and the NSE index closed up 0.52 percent at 5930.90, after a key
government ally decided to support the vote on foreign direct
investment in supermarkets, in the upper house of parliament.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield ends steady at
8.17 percent ahead of a government debt sale, with dealers
awaiting cues from inflation numbers and the central bank's rate
decision later in the month.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
54.1350/1450 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.54/55,
marking its sixth rise in seven days, helped by the decision of
a key government ally to support FDI in retail.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.70 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 2
bps at 7.11 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ends at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its close
of 8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)