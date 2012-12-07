STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.02 percent and the NSE index down 0.07
percent, ahead of a key vote on retail FDI in the upper house of
the parliament.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond
yield down 2 basis points at 8.24 percent after RBI's
announcement of open market operations (OMO) due next week. The
benchmark 10-year bond is in the shut period for trading.
India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees
($2.22 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through
OMO, it said on Thursday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee off lows, at 54.15/16 versus
previous close of 54.1350/1450. It fell to 54.3050 earlier in
the session on weakness in the euro. The rupee may gain in later
session with the government set to win a key vote on retail in
the upper house of the parliament.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.68 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 3 bps
at 7.08 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus previous close
of 8.10/8.15 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)