STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index fell 0.11 percent and the NSE index down 0.18 percent, ahead of a key vote on retail FDI in the upper house of the parliament. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.24 percent after RBI's announcement of open market operations (OMO) due next week. India may sell the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025 at 99.67 rupees yielding 8.2396 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee off lows, at 54.25/26 versus previous close of 54.1350/1450. The rupee is expected to gain in the later session with the government set to win a key vote on retail in the Rajya Sabha the upper house of the parliament. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 4 bps at 7.07 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)