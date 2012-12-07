BRIEF-LMI Aerospace to be acquired by Sonaca Group
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index fell 0.32 percent and the NSE index down 0.4 percent, on profit-taking after the government expectedly won a vote for foreign investment in retail in the upper house of parliament, while technology stocks such as Infosys extended declines on worries over sector's revenue outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.25 percent after RBI's announcement of open market operations due next week. The benchmark 10-year bond is in the shut period for trading. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee fell to 54.47/48 versus previous close of 54.1350/1450 dragged by the euro's weakness, but dealers said that the local currency may gain if the government can push through more reforms in parliament next week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 6 basis points (bps) at 7.64 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 5 bps at 7.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
ISTANBUL, Feb 17 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit dipped to 3.46 billion lira in 2016 from 3.57 billion a year earlier.
MUMBAI, Feb 17 India's central bank needs to ensure that the hard earned gains with regard to macro-economic stability are maintained and able to withstand global financial volatility, said Governor Urjit Patel in an interview to CNBC-TV18 news channel.