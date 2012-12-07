STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index fell 0.32 percent and the NSE index down 0.4 percent, on profit-taking after the government expectedly won a vote for foreign investment in retail in the upper house of parliament, while technology stocks such as Infosys extended declines on worries over sector's revenue outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.25 percent after RBI's announcement of open market operations due next week. The benchmark 10-year bond is in the shut period for trading. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee fell to 54.47/48 versus previous close of 54.1350/1450 dragged by the euro's weakness, but dealers said that the local currency may gain if the government can push through more reforms in parliament next week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 6 basis points (bps) at 7.64 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 5 bps at 7.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)