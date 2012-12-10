STOCKS
The BSE index down 0.01 percent and the NSE index down 0.08
percent, on profit-taking after initial gains in line with Asian
shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year lower 1 basis
point at 8.16 percent. The bond was in the shut period for
trading on Friday.
India will release factory output data for October on
Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday -
two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on
Dec. 18.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.40/41 versus
its previous close of 54.47/48, helped by strong regional
equities and expected inflows from the Bharti Infratel IPO.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.64 percent
and the benchmark 5-year OIS also steady at 7.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate marginally higher at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus 7.95/8.00 previous close.
