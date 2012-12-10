STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.14 percent and the NSE index fell 0.14 percent, on profit-taking after initial gains in line with Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year unchanged at 8.17 percent. The bond was in the shut period for trading on Friday. India will release factory output data for October on Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday - two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.33/34 versus its previous close of 54.47/48, helped by strong regional equities and expected inflows from the Bharti Infratel IPO. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS also up 2 basis points at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate marginally higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus 7.95/8.00 previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)