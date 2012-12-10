STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index fell 0.07 percent and the NSE index was down
0.03 percent, led by a rally in state-run banks such as Punjab
National Bank on hopes that a banking reform bill
would be passed during the current session of parliament.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year unchanged at 8.17
percent as investors were cautious ahead of the debt buy by the
central bank of Tuesday. The bond was in the shut period for
trading on Friday.
India will release factory output data for October on
Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday -
two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on
Dec. 18.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
54.49/50 versus its previous close of 54.47/48, on continued
dollar demand from oil importers, but the losses were capped by
expectations of inflows from a spate of share sales.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.66
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS also up 2 basis points at
7.08 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus 7.95/8.00
previous close.
---------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)