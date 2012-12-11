STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.12 percent at 19,387.14 and the NSE index also falls 0.17 percent to 5,898.80 as data showing a continued high trade deficit renews concerns about the current account deficit, spurring investors to book profits. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond rose 1 basis point to 8.18 percent after the central bank bought less of the papers traders wanted to offload. The central bank bought 116.03 billion rupees of government bonds via open market operations as against 120 billion rupees scheduled. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.26/27 per dollar, stronger than its Manday's close of 54.49/50 on the back of inflows from Bharti Infratel's initial public offering and expected dollar sales from a share sale by state miner NDMC. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS also flat at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate end at 8.00/8.10 percent versus Monday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)