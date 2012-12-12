STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index 0.17 percent higher at 19,415.86 and the NSE
index also 0.05 percent up to 5,902.90, in line with gains in
Asian equities. Tech Mahindra rose as much as 4.9
percent on Wednesday after a block sale of 9.3 million shares,
widely seen as coming from BT, fetched a
higher-than-expected price.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent ahead
of October factory data. Yields rose in late trade on Tuesday
after the central bank bought less of the papers traders wanted
to offload. The central bank bought 116.03 billion rupees of
government bonds via open market operations as against 120
billion rupees scheduled.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger
at 54.23/25 against the dollar from its Tuesday's close of
54.26/27. Dealers await share sale-related outflows from Tech
Mahindra, while NMDC's about $1.1 billion share sale related
inflows will also be watched.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent
and the benchmark 5-year OIS also flat at 7.08 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.10 percent ahead of
reserves reporting on Friday.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)