STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index 0.17 percent higher at 19,415.86 and the NSE index also 0.05 percent up to 5,902.90, in line with gains in Asian equities. Tech Mahindra rose as much as 4.9 percent on Wednesday after a block sale of 9.3 million shares, widely seen as coming from BT, fetched a higher-than-expected price. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent ahead of October factory data. Yields rose in late trade on Tuesday after the central bank bought less of the papers traders wanted to offload. The central bank bought 116.03 billion rupees of government bonds via open market operations as against 120 billion rupees scheduled. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 54.23/25 against the dollar from its Tuesday's close of 54.26/27. Dealers await share sale-related outflows from Tech Mahindra, while NMDC's about $1.1 billion share sale related inflows will also be watched. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS also flat at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.10 percent ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)