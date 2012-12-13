STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.65 percent and the NSE index falls 0.62 percent, led by a decline in ITC and Hindustan Unilever extending falls on concerns it may have to pay higher royalty to parent Unilever Plc. ITC shares slumped after FTSE lowered its free float weighting for the cigarette maker in its global equity index series. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond's yield ends down 2 basis points (bp) at 8.16 percent on expectations of an announcement of open market purchase of bonds by the central bank. All eyes on key monthly inflation data on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.46/47, weaker than Wednesday's close of 54.32/33. A late slide in stocks and a fall in the euro pulled down the rupee after strengthening in morning trade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate ends down 1 basis point at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rise 1 bp to 7.10 percent. Speculation that the central bank would announce open market operations after market hours supports shorter-end swaps. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 8.05/8.10 percent on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)