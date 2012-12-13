STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.65 percent and the NSE
index falls 0.62 percent, led by a decline in ITC and Hindustan
Unilever extending falls on concerns it may have to pay higher
royalty to parent Unilever Plc.
ITC shares slumped after FTSE lowered its free float
weighting for the cigarette maker in its global equity index
series.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond's yield ends down 2 basis points
(bp) at 8.16 percent on expectations of an announcement of open
market purchase of bonds by the central bank. All eyes on key
monthly inflation data on Friday.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.46/47, weaker
than Wednesday's close of 54.32/33. A late slide in stocks and
a fall in the euro pulled down the rupee after strengthening in
morning trade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's 1-year OIS rate ends down 1 basis point at 7.66
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rise 1 bp to 7.10
percent. Speculation that the central bank would announce open
market operations after market hours supports shorter-end swaps.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 8.05/8.10
percent on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)