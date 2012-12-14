STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gains 0.3 percent and the NSE index is up 0.23 percent after the wholesale price index rose a slower-than-expected 7.24 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.14 percent after the release of WPI data. The RBI has so far not announced any open market operations (OMO) for the next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee nearly at 54.35/36, versus 54.46/47 last close, mirroring equity market gains after lower-than-expected inflation for November. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.65 percent in the absence of any OMO announcement and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)