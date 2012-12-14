STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ends up 0.46 percent and the NSE index 0.48
percent higher for the first session in six as lenders such as
ICICI Bank Ltd gained after lower-than-expected
inflation data reinforced hopes the central bank would start
cutting interest rates in January.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield settles at over-six week
low at 8.14 percent, 2 basis points (bp) lower on the day, after
data showed headline inflation plummeted in November,
reinforcing expectations of a policy rate cut as early as
January.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.4850/4950 after
falling to a one-week low against the dollar, having wiped out
all gains after heavy dollar buying by large state-run bank on
likely defence related purchase. The unit had ended at 54.46/47
to the dollar on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate ends at over-six-week low at 7.62
percent, 4 bps lower from Thursday's close boosted by a soft
inflation number. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends up 1 bp at
7.11 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent,
unchanged from Thursday.
---------------------
