STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fell, led by a decline in technology company
Tata Consultancy Services, which was hit by worries over its
outlook ahead of a meeting with analysts, while Bharti Airtel
fell after a unit priced its upcoming IPO at the lower end of an
indicative price range.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.38 percent, or 72.83
points, to end at 19,244.42, falling for the sixth session in
seven.
The broader NSE index fell 0.37 percent, or 21.70
points, to end at 5,857.90, closing below the psychologically
important 5,900 level, for a fifth day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.14 percent
ahead of the central bank's rate decision on Tuesday. Yields and
near-end swaps fell to seven-week lows in trade on hopes that
the central bank will cut the cash reserve ratio and signal a
rate cut as early as January at its policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 54.84/86
versus 54.4850/4950 at last close with any surprise rate cut
likely to lead to a rally in the local unit, mirroring gains in
equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.62 percent. The benchmark
5-year OIS rate is down 1 basis point at 7.10 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate ends at 8.05/8.10 percent,
versus 8.00/8.10 percent at Friday's close.
Banks borrowed 1.46 trillion rupees from the central bank's
repo window, the highest since March 30.
---------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)