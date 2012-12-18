STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index is up 0.34 percent at
19,309.38 points while the broader NSE index is 0.30
percent higher at 5,875.30 points, tracking a risk-on mood in
regional markets which rose following overnight gains in U.S.
stocks on optimism that the U.S. "fiscal cliff" tussle could be
settled before tax hikes and spending cuts begin to bite early
next year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.14 percent,
ahead of the central bank's rate decision due at 0530 GMT.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is marginally stronger at
54.79/80 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.84/86,
tracking gains in domestic sharemarkets and a broad risk-on mood
globally. But traders are cautious ahead of the central bank's
policy decision which will provide further direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate is up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.63
percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate is also up 1 bp at
7.11 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent compared
with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent amid high demand in
the first week of the reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)