STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index up 0.4 percent while the
broader NSE index is 0.43 percent higher as focus shifts
to U.S "fiscal cliff".
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at
8.15 percent. Yields, however, are off highs of 8.18 percent
after the central bank said it would shift its focus to growth
and on hopes of more open market operations.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee flat at 54.84/86, paring
gains after the central bank left all rates unchanged.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.66 percent while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate 5 bps higher at 7.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent compared
with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)