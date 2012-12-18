STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose led by lenders such as SBI, as hopes parliament will pass the banking amendment bill outweighed disappointment after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.63 percent, or 120.33 points, to end at 19,364.75, marking its biggest single day percentage gain since Nov. 30. The broader NSE index rose 0.66 percent, or 38.90 points, to end at 5,896.80, marking its highest close in a week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.15 percent. Yields, however, are off highs of 8.18 percent after the central bank said it would shift its focus to growth and on hopes of more open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended flat at 54.85/86 per dollar versus 54.84/86 Monday close. The rupee fell to a three-week low of 55.0550 in the session on disappointment after RBI keeps rates on hold and heavy dollar demand from oil and defence firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.66 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate 3 bps higher at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ends unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent, with banks' borrowing from the central bank repo window climbing to a new eight-and-a-half month high. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)