STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index down 0.73 percent and the broader
NSE index down 0.82 percent tracking losses in other
regional share markets as uncertainty grows over the U.S. fiscal
cliff resolution.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.15 percent ahead
of the 120 billion rupees federal bond auction and an up to 80
billion rupees open market purchase of bonds by the central bank
later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.20/21 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.8450/8550 as a risk-off
mood globally hurts the local unit while month-end dollar demand
from oil firms adds to the downward pressure.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.65 percent and the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate also flat at 7.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
---------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)