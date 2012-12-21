STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index down 1.09 percent and the broader
NSE index down 1.16 percent, marking a second week of
declines, as lenders were hit by profit-taking, while Bharti
Airtel fell after federal police filed charges as part of a
probe into alleged corruption in allocation of mobile airwaves.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at
8.14 percent as strong interest was seen at the open market
operations while the sale of 120 billion rupees in government
debt attracted robust demand.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.06/07 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.8450/8550, extending its
fall for a third straight week, as uncertainty over the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" resolution dented demand for risk assets
including domestic equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.67 percent, while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.17 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)