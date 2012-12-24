STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ended up 0.07 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.14 percent higher, led by
gains in Tata Motors and technology shares such as Infosys
.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down
1 basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent on hopes of open market
operations.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed at 54.95/96 to the dollar,
stronger than Friday's close of 55.06/07, aided by custodial
flows and dollar sales by software exporters.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.63 percent, 4 bps
lower from its previous close. The 5-year OIS rate
closed unchanged at 7.17 percent.
