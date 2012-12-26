STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended up 0.84 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.85 percent higher, as banks advanced on hopes the central bank would continue to inject liquidity, while Larsen & Toubro rose after the government extended interest subsidies for some exporters. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points (bps) at 8.11 percent, comforted by the central bank's bond purchase announcement and hopes of a rate cut in January. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 54.8350/8450, stronger than Monday's close of 54.95/96, on the back of gains in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate ended steady at 7.63 percent and the 5-year OIS rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its Monday close of 8.05/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)