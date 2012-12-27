STOCKS
India's BSE index up 0.1 percent, and the broader
NSE index 0.09 percent higher, ahead of derivatives
expiry.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.10 percent, as the market starts pricing
in a rate cut as early as the RBI's January policy meeting.
RUPEE
The rupee gains for a third day, at 54.76/78 to the dollar
versus Wednesday's close of 54.8350/8450, helped by strong
inflows into local stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's short-end 1-year rate ended steady at 7.63 percent
and the 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.16
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate steady at 8.10/8.15 percent.
