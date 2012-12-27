STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index and the broader NSE index flat, on derivatives expiry day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.10 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee slightly weaker at 54.86/87 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.8350/8450, as domestic stocks give up early gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.62 percent and the 5-year OIS rate falls 2 bp at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate steady at 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)