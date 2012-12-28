STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.5 percent and the broader NSE index 0.53 percent higher, helped by gains in oil companies on hopes of diesel price hike. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.10 percent, with traders bidding for auction bonds and offering OMO bonds. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading higher at 54.88/89, versus its previous close of 54.93/94 per dollar, helped by strength in stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.61 percent and the 5-year OIS rate also 2 bps lower at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 07.95-08.05 percent on reserves reporting day versus Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)