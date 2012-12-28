STOCKS
India's BSE index is up 0.5 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.53 percent higher, helped by gains in oil
companies on hopes of diesel price hike.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point lower at 8.10 percent, with traders bidding for auction
bonds and offering OMO bonds.
RUPEE
The rupee trading higher at 54.88/89, versus its previous
close of 54.93/94 per dollar, helped by strength in stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's short-end 1-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.61 percent
and the 5-year OIS rate also 2 bps lower at 7.13
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 07.95-08.05 percent on reserves
reporting day versus Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
