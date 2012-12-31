STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ended down 0.09 percent at
19,426.71 and the broader NSE index fell 0.06 percent to
5,905.10, due to caution over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" talks, but
ended 2012 with their best gain in three years as strong foreign
inflows and the government's fiscal and economic reforms
outweighed worries about the domestic economy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.05 percent, down
6 basis points (bps) from its Friday's close. It fell as much as
10 bps to a 20-month low on quarter-end buying and as the
government's move to sell more treasury bills was seen as
reducing the need to sell longer-dated paper.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed weaker at 54.99/55.00 per dollar versus its
close of 54.7550/7650 on Friday as dollar demand from oil firms
to meet month-end demand hurt while some late short-covering
also added to the downward pressure.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 bps at 7.60 percent while
the 5-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.12 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.90/9.00 percent
versus 7.90/7.95 percent at close on Friday as banks typically
desist from lending to others during quarter-endings and amid
higher demand as the new reporting fortnight begins.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)