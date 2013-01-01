STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.72 percent at 19,566.71 and the broader NSE index gains 0.70 percent to 5,946.70, as Wall Street rallied on Monday and the White House and congressional lawmakers reached a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff". GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 7.98 percent versus its previous close of 8.05 percent, after the central bank shifted a bond auction scheduled this week and said it will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.74/75 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.99/55.00, boosted by a deal to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff", but gains were capped by a surge in the country's current account deficit. ž INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.58 percent, while the 5-year rate also falls 2 bps to 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous close of 8.90/9.00 percent as year-end demand fades. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)