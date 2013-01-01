BRIEF-Edip Gayrimenkul FY 2016 net profit down at 139,315 lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 139,315 lira ($37,778.29) versus 19.4 million lira year ago
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.72 percent at 19,566.71 and the broader NSE index gains 0.70 percent to 5,946.70, as Wall Street rallied on Monday and the White House and congressional lawmakers reached a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff". GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 7.98 percent versus its previous close of 8.05 percent, after the central bank shifted a bond auction scheduled this week and said it will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.74/75 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.99/55.00, boosted by a deal to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff", but gains were capped by a surge in the country's current account deficit. ž INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.58 percent, while the 5-year rate also falls 2 bps to 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous close of 8.90/9.00 percent as year-end demand fades. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* FY 2016 net profit of 139,315 lira ($37,778.29) versus 19.4 million lira year ago
FRANKFURT, March 7 Foreign institutions are parking record amounts of money with Germany's central bank, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting they are looking for a safe haven for their euros at a time of growing unease with the bloc's banks and its future.
RIYADH, March 7 Saudi Arabia has promised to launch major development projects towards the end of 2017 to re-energise an economy which has been hit by austerity measures, industry sources told Reuters.