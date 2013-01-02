STOCKS
India's BSE index is up 0.63 percent and the
broader NSE index gains 0.65 percent after the U.S.
House of Representatives approved a deal to avert the "fiscal
cliff", sparking broad-based buying.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 8 percent, 1 basis point
(bp) higher on profit-taking in bonds after two sessions of
gains.
RUPEE
The rupee stronger at 54.37/39 versus Tuesday's close of
54.68/69 as global optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal
pushes up risk assets, including the domestic share market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The 1-year OIS rate is down 2 bps at 7.57 percent, while the
5-year rate up 1 bp to 7.11 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate largely steady at 8.00/8.10
percent as year-end demand fades.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)