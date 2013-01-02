STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.63 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.65 percent after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff", sparking broad-based buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 8 percent, 1 basis point (bp) higher on profit-taking in bonds after two sessions of gains. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 54.37/39 versus Tuesday's close of 54.68/69 as global optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal pushes up risk assets, including the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate is down 2 bps at 7.57 percent, while the 5-year rate up 1 bp to 7.11 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate largely steady at 8.00/8.10 percent as year-end demand fades. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)