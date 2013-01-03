STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ended up 0.26 percent and the broader NSE
index gained 0.27 percent, marking a third consecutive session
of gains that pushed indexes to their highest close in two
years, as expectations for better-than-expected quarterly
earnings lifted technology stocks such as Infosys.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points (bps) at
7.97 percent on expectations of a rate cut this month and
limited supply during the January-March quarter.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended weaker at 54.49/50 per dollar versus its
previous close of 54.35/36 as investors rushed to cover short
dollar positions after the local currency hit its strongest
level in nearly three weeks in the previous session while
oil-related dollar demand also hurt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The 1-year OIS rate was 1 bp higher at 7.59 percent while
the 5-year rate was 1 bp up at 7.12 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.95/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)